‘It’s a tough time for students’

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

As CBSE schools have cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams in the wake of rising Covid cases, students and parents are reeling under immense anxiety and uncertainty. The Morning Standard spoke to a few affected parties to gauge their reactions to the decision, how they are staying calm and making the best use of this time.

Bhoomi Khanna, 16, Class 10 Student, Mira Model School, Janakpuri

Our pre-boards just ended in March and we were preparing for exams, not expecting any cancellation. It’s a good decision as the cases are rapidly increasing. Even if the schools would have conducted exams, it would have only led to mass spread. But I regret that not going through the board exams will impact me in the long run, as it gives you confidence. As per the latest update, a new session will begin in July, but the current situation states that it will be delayed. My parents are worried that these months will be wasted. So, these days I research about future courses to decide on the stream I want to take up.

Kanika Chopra, 40, Parent, Paschim Vihar

My daughter Lavanya’s Class 11 exams were cancelled and she was promoted to Class 12 at ITL Public School. Students who were fully prepared to give their exams are disheartened. The government should have made the exams online instead. But with the increase in cases, we expected this to happen. We are not forcing her to study all the time, but want her to engage in other activities like dancing, yoga and reading to keep her stress free from the delayed examinations.

Ravi Mohan Bhatnagar, 46, Co-Founder, Sharp Institute, Paharganj

T he decision will not have any major impact on Class 10 students as board results are used for choosing a stream. But postponing Class 12 exams will delay the academic sessions of engineering, medical and all universities, besides the motivational factor, stress levels and prolonged academic sessions. But it was expected in the present scenario. We are in constant touch with Class 12 students, motivating them to be exam ready as well as their parents to keep the kids stress free. I suggest Class 10 students enjoy the 15-day break and then start studying at a slow pace, as many subjects will be new and tougher in Class 11.

Mena Mittle, 49, Teacher, Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh

I have been teaching geography to senior classes since 1992, and consider the government’s decision to be a well-thought one. I understand the anxiety that students are going through, but they have to understand that times are tough. Our school has been holding online enrichment classes for students, who are also provided with practice tests. Class 12 students should start preparing for competitive exams. In these testing times, students should realise that they have got an extra slot to materialise their dreams.

Ajay Kumar Singh, 46, Parent of a Class 12 Student, New Delhi

My son is in Class 12 in Bharti Public School, Swasthya Vihar. He was well-prepared for the exams that got postponed. I am not satisfied with the government’s decision. I feel the exams should take place by May or June. The date shouldn’t exceed further as it is creating a pressure, which is definitely affecting the students’ mental state. My son had plans to take a few competitive exams, but now students are neither able to focus on boards nor competitive exams. Moreover, no tests are being held by schools. As a parent, I am doing whatever I can to calm him down.

Mishikka Arora, 17, Class 12 student, Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan

I am not happy with the decision because I was prepared for the exams. The exams had been postponed once before as well. As I am inclined towards art and design, I was planning to fill up forms in design colleges after my boards. But I fear I might have to take a year’s break because of the setback and late exams. The uncertainty is disturbing, but I am trying to stay positive thinking of better days ahead. To keep myself busy, I am taking online workshops in art, design and sketching. I am also preparing my portfolio for a design college, and brushing up my drawing and painting skills to appear for the entrance exams.