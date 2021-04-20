Local markets put up sale amid Delhi lockdown

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The busy markets like Sarojini Nagar and Lajpat Nagar which usually see thousands of people on a daily basis had a very less crowd on Monday. As the lockdown was announced, the small vendors, cloth sellers on streets put items like jewellery, bags, shoes on sale fearing complete lockdown.

Prakash, a street vendor said, “These shirts and tops are fresh pieces of summer collection. The actual price is Rs 250 but I am selling these for Rs 100-150 to make some money today. As the market is already closed for last two days. They have announced lockdown for six days but everyone around the market are saying complete lockdown will be imposed soon. The sale had pick up the pace slowly but again the lockdown will ruin the business.”

“The Sarojini Nagar market association welcomes government’s move...but, the move has hit the traders once again. We have to pay the workers, rent, electricity. Due to surge in the casrs, the sale already dropped to 30 percent in the last one months. We have left everything on god and the government,” said Joy Suri, president of Sarojini Nagar Market Association. While, the other residential markets like Laxmi Bai Nagar, Munirka, RK Puram and INA which sell daily essential products had usual crowd.