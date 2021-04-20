STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

No gap in oxygen supply to Delhi; industrial use banned: Centre tells High Court

The Centre also informed the high court that it has provided Delhi government hospitals with around 1,390 ventilators.

Published: 20th April 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Oxygen supply

Oxygen supply reached a critical level in the national capital due to enormous demand. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There is no gap in oxygen supply to Delhi at present and its use has been banned for industrial purposes except for certain industries, the Centre told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health told the high court that there has been an inordinate increase of 133 per cent in the projected medical oxygen required, as on April 20, between the initial estimate of 300 metric tonnes and revised estimate of 700 metric tonnes submitted by Delhi.

ALSO READ | 'Industries can wait for oxygen, not COVID-19 patients': Delhi HC to Centre

The Centre also informed the high court that it has provided Delhi government hospitals with around 1,390 ventilators.

Earlier in the day, a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli had asked the Centre whether oxygen supplied to industries can be diverted for COVID-19 patients.

"Industries can wait. Patients cannot. Human lives are at stake," the bench said.

It said it has heard that doctors at Ganga Ram Hospital were being forced to reduce oxygen being given to COVID-19 patients admitted there as there was scarcity of oxygen.

The ministry, in the affidavit filed through central government standing counsel Monika Arora, has also said that in order to increase the capacity of medical oxygen in Delhi, eight Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Generation plants are being installed by the support of PM CARES Funds.

"These plants would enhance capacity of medical oxygen by 14.4 metric tonnes," the ministry's affidavit said.

The observations by the bench came during the hearing of a disposed of petition related to COVID-19 tests and the high court revived it on April 19 by noting that the virus has raised its "ugly head" once again and the pandemic is raging with much greater intensity and "it is evident that the healthcare infrastructure is at the stage of imminent collapse".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi COVID cases medical oxygen
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp