People resort to panic buying after lockdown announcement in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Soon after the announcement of weeklong lockdown in the national capital on Monday, panic-struck residents thronged neighbourhood grocery stores to buy kitchen essentials and other daily needs products. Queues were also seen outside chemists, milk vends, fruits and vegetables shops at various locations across the city.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown in the national capital from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26.Ranjana Prakash, a Gulmohar Park resident, rushed to a store. “Last time, I trusted the government and didn’t go for panic purchase. Few days later, the shops were out of essentials. I don’t want to face a similar situation this time. Hence, will buy products for two weeks only. I believe others should also get a chance,” said Prakash, a content writer.

Kamlesh, a housewife from Arjun Nagar purchased grocery items including fruits and vegetables as much as she could stock. “I am purchasing some pluses, wheat flour, oil including necessary items such as potato, onion and tomatoes. Last time, the government had said three weeks but lockdown continued for weeks. I fear that the same will happen. Also, it is better not to step out of the house frequently,” she said.

With a sudden surge of buyers, the shop owners are also struggling to maintain Covid protocols. Ramesh Aggarwal, who runs a grocery store in Gautam Nagar area of south Delhi said that since last week people had started buying in bulk. “There were rumours that lockdown may be imposed. So, residents started panic buying. Since morning, my shop is packed with customers. I hope that we will not have to struggle to meet the demands like last time,” said the shopkeeper.

Meanwhile, several returned home without purchasing after seeing crowded markets and shops. “I went to purchase medicines for my elderly aunt and younger son. But was shocked to see a medical store full of panicked buyers. I know chemists will remain open during lockdown so I left. I will come back tomorrow,” said Rahul Raj, a Burari resident.