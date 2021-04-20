Supreme Court directs committee to inspect water in Wazirabad

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday formed a six-member committee to study the quality and quantity of water at the Wazirabad water treatment plant in Delhi which is critical to meet the water requirements of the national capital.

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao decided to call for an expert committee report after Haryana and Delhi traded allegations regarding the quantity and quality of water supplied from Haryana. While the Delhi Jal Board alleged that Haryana has reduced water supply leading to a spike in Ammonia levels in the water, the neighbouring state claimed that water was being diverted before it reaches Wazirabad.

“Before entering into merits of the matter, we feel fit and proper that a committee should be appointed to conduct a local inspection and report here within 3 days. The committee shall report on quality and quantity of water given to Wazirabad plant, levels at Wazirabad plant and see if the water is being diverted to water treatment plants before it reaches Wazirabad and two other areas,” the court ordered while slating the hearing for Friday.