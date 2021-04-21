Delhi lockdown: Police chief reviews situation, asks force to ensure their own safety

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava Tuesday held a briefing via video conference with senior police officers to review the ground situation on the first day of six-day-long lockdown in the city. “We urge people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and stay home during this lockdown,’ he said.

Shrivastava directed his officers that while unnecessary movement of vehicles and people on roads should be curbed, essential services and movement of goods need to be facilitated, police said. He asked the field officers to also make use of announcements in colonies and densely populated areas for people to obey the Covid curfew, besides strictly checking at the pickets on roads, officials said.

Anyone coming out of home will be definitely checked by the police personnel and questioned. Essential services like medicine shops, vegetable shops etc. will be allowed but with social distancing in place, they said. “The priority is to implement this week-long lockdown and tightness in restrictions be kept,’ he said, adding that if anyone is found in disobedience to the restrictions needs to be prosecuted at once.

The Commissioner also expressed concern over the health and safety of police personnel who are serving 24x7 on the ground and exposing themselves to the risk of infection. “Being frontline warriors, our personnel need to perform their duties, but also ensure Covid safety by following strict Covid discipline,” Shrivastava said. Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said, “Commissioner) directed the deployment at pickets and areas to be in small groups and with social distancing, even while checking so that their exposure risk is minimum.”