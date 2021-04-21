Major haul in recent years: Delhi cops seize Rs 1.5 crore of marijuana from truck

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police allegedly busted an interstate gang of drug suppliers and confiscated 1502kg of marijuana worth Rs 1.5 crore from a truck heading to Delhi-NCR from Odisha- Andhra Pradesh border. A team of Special Task Force (STF) Crime Branch also arrested a man from hailing from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh and lodged a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

The consignment was packed in 43 plastic bags, the police said. “It is one of the biggest recoveries of marijuana by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch. Investigation is in progress,” DCP Crime Branch, cyber, Bhisham Singh said, Senior officers were assigned to take preventive steps to break the cartel of drug suppliers and to arrest the peddlers involved in supply of marijuana in Delhi-NCR.

“In last three-four months, several members of the cartel were arrested by STF/Crime Branch and huge quantity of marijuana confiscated in separate cases. We had got leads about other suppliers, who were diverting it in Delhi & NCR after procuring from the jungles of Odisha – Andhra Pradesh border,” said another senior police officer.

The team also recovered 445 kg marijuana on Monday from the two cartel members of the same gang. “Following the clues and special information received about the delivery of huge quantity of marijuana. On this information, the team laid a trap in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday on Mathura Road and busted the supplier and recovered huge quantity of drugs,” said the officials.