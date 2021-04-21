STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Migrant crisis: BJP leaders meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

“This the time for cohesive working but sadly Arvind Kejriwal government is neither improving the situation nor is ready to involve the opposition.

Published: 21st April 2021 08:55 AM

Delhi migrant workers

During the previous Covid lockdown, the Municipal Corporations played a prominent role in helping migrant workers. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, BJP senior leaders in the city including MPs on Tuesday suggested various measures to augment health infrastructure and resolve migrant exodus crisis. Urging the L-G to ensure coordination among departments, the state leadership of the BJP said that the three municipal corporations, should be allowed to set up Covid sections in their hospitals to overcome the shortage of beds for coronavirus infected patients.

They also sought permission for creating isolation centres in civic bodies’ community halls and schools. Besides five MPs Manoj Tiwari, Meenakshi Lekhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Gautam Gambhir, leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MLA Vijender Gupta, and Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta attended the meeting.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi has been roundly attacking the BJP leaders especially its seven MPs for their continued absence from Delhi during the pandemic. Most of them were busy and campaigning in west Bengal elections. “This the time for cohesive working but sadly Arvind Kejriwal government is neither improving the situation nor is ready to involve the opposition.

During the previous Covid lockdown, the Municipal Corporations played a prominent role in helping people but this time they are not being involved. The requests for formation of Covid Sections in their hospitals are neither being approved nor they are being allowed to set up quarantine centres,” said Gupta. Criticizing the government further, the BJP leaders said that despite the claim by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia 2,500 vacant beds in hospitals, people are running around for beds.

Oxygen too is in short supply, they alleged. The BJP demanded a centralised telephony service to ensure medical counselling for home isolation covid patients, ration and temporary camps for migrant laborers. They also suggested that the government must encourage NGOs to home deliver food to Covid affected families.

