North DMC to double Covid bed capacity at Hindu Rao Hospital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC) held a meeting of its officials on Tuesday and explored possibilities to augment the capacity of the Covid-19 section set up at Hindu Rao Hospital from the existing 200 to 400 beds. Besides officials of the health department, North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash and commissioner Sanjay Goel attended the meeting.

Prakash said all health services were discussed in detail with the officials and they had been directed to increase 150-200 beds at the hospital at the earliest. Prakash added that he had also requested the Delhi government to expedite the supply of all essential items required for coronavirus treatment to the Hindu Rao Hospital. After the meeting, Prakash inspected all the testing centres of the corporation.

Civic body workers collect medical waste

from a Covid patient’s house | EXPRESS

Meanwhile, the civic body has started a sanitisation drive at markets and localities amid the lockdown. Referring to the allegations of biomedical waste not being collected from isolation centres and houses, Prakash said the civic body had launched a helpline number 18002008701 through which people could register their request or complaint about the garbage collection.

“Complaints can be registered through the helpline number for biomedical waste collection from isolation centres, testing centres, vaccination centres, Covid hospitals, graveyard or crematorium. The corporation has been making every possible effort to ensure all possible medical help to people to prevent Covid spread,” he said. Prakash added that the corporation has regularly been collecting biomedical waste from Covid affected patients’ residences.

According to him, till now, the civic body has lifted nearly 680.76 metric tonnes (MT) of biomedical waste. Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP has also set up another helpline to provide medical consultation and free home delivery of food. The helpline numbers are 7303414917, 9717247796 and 9958837228 which will start functioning from Wednesday morning.