AAP government directionless over pandemic handling, vax drive: BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Wednesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government stating that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal does not have any concrete policy in place to deal with the pandemic.

“There seems to be no effort on the part of AAP government to deal with the situation and they have virtually thrown up their hands. While the Delhi government was talking about increasing bed capacity in hospitals and it was also taking place, nothing was being done to augment ICU beds or beds with oxygen supply,” said the BJP leader.

Bidhuri said the AAP government also needs to formulate a policy on how to vaccinate people of 18 years and above from May 1 and the government seems “directionless”. The Uttar Pradesh and Assam governments have already declared that they would provide free vaccination to all their citizens of 18 years and above and these states are already negotiating with pharma companies for the supply of vaccine.

“CM Kejriwal always talked about how his government could vaccinate the entire capital city within three months if vaccination was opened for all. Now that it has been done there is no plan of action from the AAP government on how it would be working in that direction and vaccinate the people of Delhi,” he added. Earlier, the Delhi government had requested the Centre to de-centralise the vaccination policy so that the entire population can be administered the dose quickly.