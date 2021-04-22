Centre's allocation of oxygen supply to Delhi not being respected by some states, resolve it: HC

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Thursday said the Centre's allocation of oxygen for Delhi from plants in other states like Haryana was not being respected by the local administration there and it needs to be resolved immediately.

The observation by a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli came after the Delhi government told the court that oxygen that was to come from Panipat in Haryana was not being allowed to be picked up by the local police there. The Delhi government also told the court that oxygen which was to be picked up from some units in Uttar Pradesh could also not be lifted from there.

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta told the bench that he will take instructions on the concerns raised by the Delhi government.

In view of the submission by the SG, the court said it will hear the matter after sometime.