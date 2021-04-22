STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Covaxin shows 78% efficacy against mild to severe COVID-19

In a joint statement, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker and ICMR said that the latest efficacy results are based on the second interim analysis by accruing more than 87 symptomatic cases.

Published: 22nd April 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Covaxin, India’s first indigenously developed Covid19 vaccine so far, has an overall 78 % interim clinical efficacy and 100 % efficacy against serious disease, BHARAT Biotech and ICMR said on Wednesday announcing results of phase 3 efficacy trial.

ICMR under the Union ministry of health and family welfare, which is codeveloper of the vaccine, also said that the vaccine has been found to effectively neutralise “most variants” of SARS CoV 2 including the UK, Brazilian and even the double mutant strain, now rampant in few states including Maharashtra. In a joint statement, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker and ICMR said that the latest efficacy results are based on the second interim analysis by accruing more than 87 symptomatic cases.

Due to the recent surge in cases, 127 symptomatic cases were recorded, resulting in a point estimate of vaccine efficacy of 78% against mild, moderate, and severe Covid-19, they announced. The efficacy against severe Covid-19 disease was 100%, with an impact on reduction in hospitalizations and the efficacy against asymptomatic Covid-19 infection was 70%, suggesting decreased transmission in Covaxin recipients. The statement, however, added that safety and efficacy results from the final analysis will be available in June and only then the final report will be submitted for a peer-reviewed publication.

Krishna Ell a , chairman and managing director, Bharat Biotech, said that the efficacy data against severe Covid-19 and asymptomatic infections is highly significant, as this helps reduce hospitalizations and disease transmission, respectively. Balram Bhargava, DG of the ICMR said he was happy to note that the vaccine works well against most variants of SARS-CoV-2. “These findings together consolidate the position of our indigenous vaccine in the global vaccine landscape.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covaxin COVID vaccine BHARAT Biotech ICMR vaccination
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp