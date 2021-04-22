STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police averts crisis, manages to restore oxygen at hospital with over 350 COVID patients

The police somehow managed to contact the drivers of the tankers through the nodal officers and owners of the suppliers, the official said.

Published: 22nd April 2021 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

A worker sorts medical oxygen cylinders meant for Covid-19 patients

A worker sorts medical oxygen cylinders meant for Covid-19 patients (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police averted a major crisis after it managed to restore oxygen supply to a hospital here where over 350 COVID patients are undergoing treatment, officials said on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, chief engineer of Batra hospital, R K Baniwal, informed the police that the oxygen at their facility will only last for two hours and they were not sure when their supply will be restored, police said.

The police immediately formed several teams and assigned different tasks to each of them, officials said.

"After enquiring from the hospital and its nodal officer, it was found that one tanker was supposed to come to the hospital from Panipat and the other from Modi Nagar.

However, the authorities were not able to get any update on their location," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The police somehow managed to contact the drivers of the tankers through the nodal officers and owners of the suppliers, the official said.

  Meanwhile, a team headed by SHO K M Pur was sent to Mohan Co-operative area in Badarpur with 60 empty oxygen cylinders so that they could be filled while others teams led by SHO Madan Garhi, SHO Neb Sarai and SHO Greater Kailash were sent to escort the tankers bringing oxygen after obtaining their live locations, said the officer.

The team managed to restore oxygen supply within three hours, said the police.

On Thursday, shortage of oxygen was also reported at Max hospital, Saket, police said.

The police found out that the oxygen tanker, which was to deliver the gas at the hospital, was on its way to the facility from UP's Kashipur.

SHO Malviya Nagar along with his team took position at Apsara border and provided a green corridor with sufficient force from where the tanker was escorted to the Max hospital, according to police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi covid cases Delhi oxygen crisis coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp