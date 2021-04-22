STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Discoms striving to ensure supply to hospitals, labs

The BSES has a pool of doctors, who besides serving employees and their family members, are also in touch with other hospitals for contingency arrangements, said a spokesperson of the discom.

Published: 22nd April 2021 09:09 AM

Yamuna Sports Complex is converted into a Covid-19 isolation centre | parveen negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The power distribution companies (discoms) BSES and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited(TPDDL) are keeping a close watch on Covid situation in the national capital to ensure uninterrupted power supply especially to hospitals, labs, quarantine centres and other essential service providers.

The BSES has a pool of doctors, who besides serving employees and their family members, are also in touch with other hospitals for contingency arrangements, said a spokesperson of the discom. The BSES discoms-BYPL and BRPL- serve 4.5 million consumers in east, south, west and central Delhi areas.

“We are closely watching the evolving Corona Virus situation in the national Capital and taking all appropriate measures to ensure reliable power supply to all the essential services including hospitals, labs, quarantine centres, vaccination centres and domestic, commercial and industrial consumers,” he said.
Ganesh Srinivasan, chief executive officer of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited(TPDDL) said the discom is committed to ensuring the safety and convenience of its consumers in these testing times.

“We urge our consumers to stay indoors and make the most of digital mediums to avail our services and to make bill payments. Our teams are working round-the-clock to ensure uninterrupted power supply to you all,” he said. The TPDDL, supplying power in the north and northwest Delhi areas, is using a mix of smart technologies and e-services to ensure reliable power supply and seamless customer services during this challenging time, added the company spokesperson.

Dedicated field crews of TPDDL are working round-the-clock with complete Covid-19 safety protocols, to ensure reliable supply to all essential services and comfort to its consumers during extended work from home scenario with the ongoing pandemic lockdown, he said. BSES has arranged self-isolation facilities in case any employee is infected with the virus and does not have a facility to quarantine at home.

Also, BSES has operationalised two vaccination centres and one more is coming up for its employees, in association with a hospital. “We have been aggressively educating and sensitising our employees about coronavirus and following all the prescribed guidelines and precautions in this regard,” said a BSES official.

