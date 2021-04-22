STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi govt discontinues guest teachers’ services

Heads of schools authorised to call the teachers as per requirement during summer vacation, says DoE order

Published: 22nd April 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 08:46 AM

Children give swab samples for Covid-19 testing In Kalyanpuri on Wednesday | parveen negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After declaring early summer vacations in Delhi Schools, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has also directed all heads of government and aided schools to discontinue the service of guest teachers with immediate effect. The circular was issued by DoE just after the government announced extension of summer vacation this year due to Covid-19. 

“All the heads of schools are here by directed to discontinue the services of all the guest teachers engaged in the schools with immediate effect from 20th April,” read the circular issued by DoE.  It further said, “However during the vacation period, head of schools are hereby authorised to call guest teachers as per requirement for any school related work (academic, examination) maintaining covid appropriate behaviour and following the standard operating procedure (SOP).”

The guest teachers who will be called during summer vacation will be paid as per norms. Further, all the guests teachers shall be paid up to 19th April and in vacations only if they are called for the duties. Meanwhile, Delhi Government Guest teachers rued over the decision of government teachers. Ishwar Poonia, guest teacher at a government Boys school said, “This decision came at a time when the country and everyone is facing problem.

This year the holidays have also been announced early due to which our salaries will be cut. Now, I came to Haryana to farming , so I can support my family. Many guest teachers will sell vegetables, fruits to support the family.”  Another guest teacher who wished not to be named said, “I am the sole earner of my family I will get only 20 days salary for this month. This is very painful during such hard corona phase.We teachers can even work in covid duties, the government should review and and atleast provide half month salary to the guest teachers.”

