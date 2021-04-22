JNUSU demands Covid care centre on campus

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Wednesday appealed to the University administration to set up Covid care and isolation centre with a testing and quarantine facility inside the campus for students. The student union alleged that students, who have been shifted to Covid care centres after testing positive for Covid -19 are facing severe issues with regard to medical care, allotment of medicines and hygiene at these centres.

“The second wave of the pandemic has put a considerable strain on the health infrastructure in the NCR and beyond. The Covid care centres are overwhelmed with patients with severe symptoms who require additional care and thus the staff at said centres is unable to give equal attention to patients who have comparatively milder symptoms,” said JNUSU in a statement.

It said, since last year, the JNU Students’ Union has been consistently raising the demand for quarantine and isolation centres on the campus. However, these demands have not been heard by the administration.

The Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) and the Aravali Guest House are best suited to serve as a quarantine centre for Covid-19 patients on campus, a JNUSU member said.

“We appeal to JNU administration to take the matter with utmost seriousness and institute a quarantine facility on campus at the earliest. Additionally, it must set up a permanent testing facility on the JNU Campus immediately,” it said.