Work to up Covid capacity, Delhi High Court tells Centre, AAP govt

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre and AAP government to look into the requirement of Covid beds in the national capital and work towards enhancing the same in hospitals run by them.

The high court also asked the AAP government to explore the possibility of getting public sector undertakings (PSUs) to set up makeshift beds as was being done by some other states to enhance the availability of beds for citizens of Delhi.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said the number of beds have to be increased in proportion to the increase in coronavirus cases from what it was last year at its peak. It also asked the Delhi government to consider roping in smaller hospitals for treatment of those Covid-19 patients who do not require tertiary level of care.

The court asked both the Centre and Delhi government to file status reports on steps taken by them and listed the matter for hearing on April 26. The observations came during the hearing of a disposed of petition, related to Covid-19 tests, that the high court revived on April 19 in view of the rising number

of cases.