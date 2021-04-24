STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIIMS emergency dept admissions briefly disrupted as oxygen pipelines reorganized amid high demand

This is in addition to more than 800 patients who are already admitted at various centres of AIIMS, said the officials of the premier hospital.

Published: 24th April 2021 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Family members of COVID-19 patient carry a cylinder after refilling it with medical oxygen, outside an oxygen filling centre

Family members of COVID-19 patient carry a cylinder after refilling it with medical oxygen, outside an oxygen filling centre (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Admissions to the emergency department of the AIIMS were restricted for around an hour as the oxygen pipelines were being reorganized due to an increased demand for the life-saving gas for COVID-19 patients coming in high numbers, officials said.

Around 100 coronavirus-infected patients are already receiving treatment at the emergency department.

This is in addition to more than 800 patients who are already admitted at various centers of AIIMS, said the officials of the premier hospital.

"Admissions to the emergency of the AIIMS were restricted for an hour as the oxygen pipelines were being reorganized due to increased requirement of oxygen for COVID-19 patients "Admissions are open and the emergency department is functional now," an AIIMS official said.

Twenty people died at Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital, their lives ebbing away as the hospital waited for oxygen to be replenished, officials said on Saturday, day five of a deepening crisis over the scarcity of oxygen vital to save critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Every few hours, as it has been for the last days, hospitals across the national capital and its suburbs sent out desperate messages of help on social media and other platforms, flagging their dwindling stocks of oxygen.

Delhi logged 24,331 fresh COVID-19 cases and a record single-day jump of 348 deaths on Friday while the positivity rate stood at 32.43 percent, according to the latest health bulletin.

