AIIMS stops taking new cases briefly over oxygen crisis

Nearly 100 coronavirus-infected patients are already receiving treatment at the emergency department.

Published: 24th April 2021 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Family members of COVID-19 patient carry a cylinder after refilling it with medical oxygen, outside an oxygen filling centre

Family members of COVID-19 patient carry a cylinder after refilling it with medical oxygen, outside an oxygen filling centre (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The aggravating oxygen crisis in the national capital affected medical services and Covid arrangements severely on Saturday. The emergency department of the AIIMS stopped admitting new cases for around an hour as the oxygen pipelines were being reorganised due to an increased demand for the life-saving gas. “Admissions to the emergency were restricted for an hour as the oxygen pipelines were being reorganised due to increased requirement of oxygen for Covid patients. Admissions are open and the emergency department is functional now,” an AIIMS official said.

Nearly 100 coronavirus-infected patients are already receiving treatment at the emergency department. This is in addition to more than 800 patients who are already admitted at various centres of AIIMS, said the officials of the premier hospital. On Saturday, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital also asked the Delhi government to consider reducing patient intake amid a deepening oxygen crisis in Delhi.

“I appeal to both the Centre and the state to help. On one hand, they increased Covid beds and on the other, they can’t supply oxygen in sufficient quantities. We need immediate intervention. The government is doing its best but, perhaps, they too are helpless. But then they should admit it and reduce patient intake,” Dr DS Rana, chairman of the hospital said.

Meanwhile, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North DMC) has also put its plan –augmentation of Covid beds in Hindu Rao Hospital—on hold until adequate oxygen arrangements for each bed is made. At present, 200 beds are available for Covid treatment at the hospital. Talking about the arrangements, North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash said,“We are starting with 50 beds at RBIPMT.

The strength will be increased to 100 gradually. I am overseeing the preparations. The corporation will soon add 150 additional beds to Hindu Rao hospitals’ Covid section as soon as supply of oxygen is attached to the beds. We have sufficient quantities of the gas required for the treatment but making efforts to connect each with the oxygen network. It will be completed soon, I am hopeful.”  With no option left to procure oxygen on time, several hospitals such as Fortis in Shalimar Bagh and Saroj Super Speciality started to use their back up stock. Batra hospital was also using oxygen cylinders.

