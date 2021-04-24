All-in-one helpline for workers gets ready in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of panicked migrant labourers trying to leave the city for their home, the Delhi government is working on an ‘all-encompassing’ helpline for the daily wage, migrant and construction workers to help them during the curfew.

According to the state government, it would set up the helpline in the next two or three days for workers who need help. Recently the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had formed a seven-member committee comprising senior officials to ensure the welfare of daily-wage workers.

As soon as the news of the week-long lockdown broke, huge crowds were seen at the Anand Vihar ISBT as migrant workers tried to catch a ride to their hometowns.

“Through this helpline, any worker in Delhi will be able to access information on availability of beds in hospitals, food distribution centres and availability of medicines,” the government said in a statement.

The statement further said the government will disburse Rs 5,000 to each registered worker in a few days as financial aid and assistance.

According to the government a total of 2,10,684 construction workers, who are registered under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, would be given the aid.

As of now, the Delhi government has disbursed Rs 52.88 crore to 1,05,750 construction workers and in the coming days, more construction workers will be granted this ex-gratia relief.

To cater to the needs of all daily-wage, migrant and construction workers across Delhi, the government has also set up food distribution centres at schools and construction sites.

Approximately 7,000 food packets have already been distributed in these food distribution centres.