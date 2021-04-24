STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

All-in-one helpline for workers gets ready in Delhi

The statement said the government will disburse Rs 5,000 to each registered worker in a few days as financial aid and assistance. 

Published: 24th April 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Mobile

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Amid reports of panicked migrant labourers trying to leave the city for their home, the Delhi government is working on an ‘all-encompassing’ helpline for the daily wage, migrant and construction workers to help them during the curfew. 

According to the state government, it would set up the helpline in the next two or three days for workers who need help. Recently the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had formed a seven-member committee comprising senior officials to ensure the welfare of daily-wage workers. 

As soon as the news of the week-long lockdown broke, huge crowds were seen at the Anand Vihar ISBT as migrant workers tried to catch a ride to their hometowns. 

“Through this helpline, any worker in Delhi will be able to access information on availability of beds in hospitals, food distribution centres and availability of medicines,” the government said in a statement. 

The statement further said the government will disburse Rs 5,000 to each registered worker in a few days as financial aid and assistance. 

According to the government a total of 2,10,684 construction workers, who are registered under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, would be given the aid.

As of now, the Delhi government has disbursed Rs 52.88 crore to 1,05,750 construction workers and in the coming days, more construction workers will be granted this ex-gratia relief. 

To cater to the needs of all daily-wage, migrant and construction workers across Delhi, the government has also set up food distribution centres at schools and construction sites. 

Approximately 7,000 food packets have already been distributed in these food distribution centres. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi Delhi Helpline Number COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp