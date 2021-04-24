Special corridor facilitated for oxygen tanker to reach Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in eastern Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Saturday created a green corridor and helped Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in the eastern part of the national capital to get an oxygen tanker, officials said.

According to police, a message and call were received from the government's appointed nodal officer for the hospital for police assistance of the transportation of oxygen tanker from Inox Plant, Modinagar in Ghaziabad.

The details of the tanker and driver were shared.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) immediately contacted DIG Police, Ghaziabad, and SP Rural Ghaziabad and started the coordination for swift transportation with a police escort, a senior police officer said.

Later, a team was dispatched from GTB Enclave police station which met the UP Police team midway and took over the responsibility, they said.

They escorted the tanker through the shortest possible route and finally reached the hospital within an hour around 11 am, the officer added.