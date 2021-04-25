STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown in Delhi extended till May 3 as COVID-19 cases surge

The chief minister said the onslaught of coronavirus has not subsided even as the government had imposed six days lockdown as a last weapon in its arsenal.

Published: 25th April 2021 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi COVID cases

Family members wait to get their oxygen cylinders refilled as COVID cases rise in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi for another week, saying the severity of COVID-19 was unabated and positivity rate has been as high as 36 percent in the last few days.

The lockdown imposed on April 19 night will now continue till 5 AM on May 3, he said.

It was scheduled to end at 5 AM on April 26 before extension.

"We will have to watch the situation for a few more days whether the cases decrease or increase," he said.

"Everybody voted for extension of lockdown. The positivity rate reached up to 36-37 percent in past few days although it has slightly dipped now. It is around 29 percent today," he said.

To keep watch on oxygen availability, the Delhi government has decided that the manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals will update supply and consumption data every two hours on a portal set up by it.

He said the Centre has further increased Delhi's oxygen quota by 10 tonnes per day and hoped the chaotic situation due to oxygen crisis in Delhi will end in a few days.

"The Centre has increased Delhi's quota from 480 tonnes to 490 tonnes per day. But, we are yet to receive full quota. Currently only 330-335 tonnes per day supply is being received by us," he said.

The chief minister said his government is receiving much support from the Centre and both are properly coordinating to solve the oxygen supply problem.

Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 deaths with 357 more people succumbing to the viral disease on Saturday as well as over 24,000 fresh cases.

The city has reported nearly 2,500 deaths due to the deadly virus in a 12-day period Several hospitals in the national capital are grappling with severe shortage of medical oxygen.

Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
