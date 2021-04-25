STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'Treat my request as an SOS': Kejriwal urges industrialists to provide oxygen, cryogenic tankers to Delhi amid COVID crisis

He said owing to an unprecedented rise in the number of COVID cases, the national capital was falling woefully short of required oxygen and asked them to treat his request as an SOS.

Published: 25th April 2021 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

A truck carrying oxygen gas enters Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, India, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to leading industrialists of the country to help provide oxygen and cryogenic tankers to Delhi amid an acute shortage of the life saving gas required to save serious COVID-19 patients.

In a letter to the industrialists, he said owing to an unprecedented rise in the number of COVID cases, the national capital was falling woefully short of required oxygen and asked them to treat his request as an SOS.

"Delhi does not produce any oxygen, and as you are aware, Delhi currently faces an acute shortage of oxygen. I would be grateful if you could provide Delhi government with oxygen along with cryogenic tankers," Kejriwal wrote in his letter.

The Railways is transporting four liquid oxygen tankers from Raigarh to the national capital and has asked Delhi government to arrange tankers for it.

"While we have received help from the central government in meeting our oxygen requirements, the ferocity of the second wave is rendering the supply inadequate," he stated.

The chief minister requested the industrialists to provide stocks of oxygen being used or manufactured by them and also sought their help in the import of cryogenic tankers.

In similar letters to chief ministers of other states, Kejriwal had on Saturday urged them to help Delhi with their spare oxygen and tankers.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had said that Centre and Delhi government teams were working in a coordinated manner to ensure steady supply of oxygen to hospitals in the city.

The Centre has increased Delhi's daily quota of oxygen from 480 MT to 490 MT, although the city is still receiving around 330-335 MT of it everyday, he had said.

The Delhi government has also set up a portal and directed the manufacturers, suppliers and hospitals to update figures of supply and consumption of oxygen on it every two hours.

This would help the government to find out shortage beforehand and ensure supply on time, Kejriwal had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Coronavirus COVID-19 Delhi Lockdown
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp