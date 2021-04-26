STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi police perform last rites of unattended Covid victims

Published: 26th April 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Family members, wearing a protective suit, performs the last rites of a person who died of COVID-19, at Nigam Bodh Ghat crematorium in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Apart from providing green corridor for oxygen tankers, arranging cylinders and distributing food, the Delhi Police is now also performing the last rites and cremation of unattended bodies. The police received a PCR call at Lajpat Nagar that a person was lying dead under a tree near the railway line at Madrasi camp. A team rushed to the spot and took the dead body to the AIIMS where it was preserved in the mortuary after autopsy. 

The information was shared on ZIP Net but there was no clarity on identity of the deceased.Under this circumstance, the police personnel showed their soft side and took the body to the electric crematorium at Sarai Kale Khan and performed the last rites, said the police. 

Similarly, when the neighbours refused to move the body of a Covid victim at New Ashok Nagar to the crematorium, the SHO along with his staff performed the cremation.  Besides, the police on Sunday distributed around 800 food packets to the people living in shelter homes. 

The police also helped hospitals like ESI, Jeewan, Batra and NKS by arranging as many as 150 oxygen cylinders. The personnel also helped the Safdurjung Hospital, St Stephen Hospital and the Delhi Heart and Lungs hospital by escorting oxygen trucks.

Comments

