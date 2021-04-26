Gambhir’s foundation to distribute anti-viral drug

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said that his foundation would distribute anti-viral drug Fabiflu and oxygen cylinders to Covid-19 patients across the national capital which is seeing a surge in Covid-19 infections that has pushed its medical infrastructure to the limits.

The medicines and cylinders were earlier being distributed to Covid-19 patients in his East Delhi constituency only. A doctor’s prescription and Aadhar card would be required for getting the medicines and oxygen cylinders to be given from Gambhir’s offices in Pusa road and Jagriti Enclave.

“Delhi is my home and I will keep serving the people till my last breath. With many requests for beds, oxygen and medicines, we are helping as many as we can. These are really tough times and every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope,” the MP was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.

The Gautam Gambhir Foundation has got a donation of Rs 1 crore from Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, according to the statement. Delhi on Saturday recorded the highest daily rise in its Covid-19 death toll with 357 more people succumbing to the viral disease. It also recorded over 24,000 fresh cases.

The national capital has reported nearly 2,500 deaths due to the deadly virus in the last 12 days. Gambhir also accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of spending “`600 crore on advertisements in the last six months but not enough on health infrastructure in the last six years”.

“He is probably the only chief minister in the country who is obsessed with himself. What has he done for the health infrastructure in Delhi? He has been here for the last six years. It is an absolute shame that we have a CM who lies about everything,” he alleged.