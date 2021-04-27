COVID: With 380 deaths, Delhi records highest toll till date; positivity rate at over 35 per cent amid oxygen crisis

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 380 more people succumbing to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at over 35 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department.

This is the fifth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus.

It had reported 350 fatalities on Sunday, 357 deaths, the highest before Monday's figure since the pandemic began a year ago, on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on Thursday, according to government data.

The national capital had recorded 22,933 cases on Sunday, 24,103 cases on Saturday, 24,331 on Friday, 26,169 on Thursday, and 24,638 on Wednesday.

The positivity rate was 30.21 on Sunday, 32.27 per cent on Saturday, 32.43 on Friday, 36.24 on Thursday -- the highest so far -- 31.28 on Wednesday and 32.82 on Tuesday.

The capital recorded over 20,201 fresh cases.

The number of cases is low owing to the lesser number of tests conducted the previous day.

A total of 57,690 tests, including over 18,000 rapid-antigen tests, were conducted in the said period, it added.

This is the lowest number of tests conducted in this month.

With the fresh cases, the national capital's cumulative COVID-19 tally has climbed to 10,47,916 and the death toll due to the viral disease stands at 14,628, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate stood at 35.02 per cent, it added.

The tally of active cases in the city was at 92,358.

Out of 20,487 beds in city hospitals, only 1,656 are vacant.

Out of 5,525 beds in COVID care centres, 5,081 are vacant while only 47 beds are vacant out of 196 in dedicated COVID health centres.

A total of 52,733 patients are recovering in home isolation, the bulletin said.

A significant number of 22,055 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, it said.

A total of 43,637 vaccine doses were administered to people in the said period and the beneficiaries included 31,888 who took the first dose and 11,749 who received the second dose, the bulletin said.

The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 29,104 from 27,366 the previous day.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court Monday took strong note of black marketing in oxygen cylinders, reportedly being sold at Rs 1 lakh per unit in the national capital for treating seriously ill COVID-19 patients, and asked the AAP government to take action against those indulging in it, saying distribution of gas cylinders is "your baby".

With regard to distribution of oxygen cylinders, "there is a major major issue in Delhi", the high court said while sharing the incident of a senior advocate who had personally informed the judge that people were demanding Rs 1 lakh per oxygen cylinder.

"Oxygen cylinder distribution is your (Delhi government) baby. You have powers, exercise them. If someone is engaging in black marketing, take action. They need to be taken to task. Bring them before us and we will take action," a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said during three-and-a half hour long hearing on escalating oxygen crisis in various hospitals in Delhi.

The court was informed by the Delhi government counsel that refillers of oxygen cylinders were not providing details of supplies and refills.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, said that before taking any action it will need the information from the refillers with regard to the deliveries made by them, but if it sends a show cause notice seeking such details, it is viewed as harsh.

Taking note of this, the bench directed all the refillers of oxygen cylinders in Delhi to be present at the hearing on Tuesday following complaints of non-availability of gas cylinders and black marketing.

The bench said it has received information that refillers were selling oxygen sellers at high rates, like Rs 1 lakh, in the black market and directed the Delhi government to take action against such persons.

The court also directed that refillers have to comply with its earlier order to provide details of the deliveries made by them to hospitals and others, failing which "we shall be compelled to take strict action against them".

During the hearing, Siddharth Jain, Director of INOX which is a major supplier of medical oxygen to Delhi, informed the court about the difficulties faced by suppliers in making the supplies.

He said his factories are working 24X7 even when a lot of staff members are down with COVID-19 infection.

"When my truck leaves, it is working like a milkman who drops off small quantities of milk at several places. Earlier, it was not this but now the demand is much more than the supply. Our trucks are diverted midway. Why would I not want to give oxygen? It is my business and I am supplying oxygen to Delhi for last 20 years. Nobody has complained except for Delhi hospitals," he said.

He said some clarity should be given to them regarding supplies and so much of paper work being asked by the Delhi government will affect its functioning in making oxygen supplies.

The court then asked Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, who was present at the hearing, to hold a meeting with oxygen suppliers, refillers and hospitals and nursing homes during the day to work out a distribution plan.

The bench said that just like the central government has worked out an oxygen distribution plan for the whole country, the Delhi government can have such a plan for the national capital.

It said the meeting could be held in the evening at around 5 pm and asked the authorities to place the resolution before the court by Tuesday.

The HC also said it expects the Rajasthan government to honour the orders not to obstruct cryogenic tankers carrying medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients to other states observing that any obstruction at this stage will tantamount to endangering hundreds of human lives.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli, conducting a three-and-a-half-hour long hearing on the oxygen crisis, said no purpose would be served by causing such obstructions.

"We hope and expect the State of Rajasthan to honour the orders passed by the court and the Central government. An obstruction in the matter of liquid oxygen at this stage will tantamount to endangering hundreds of human lives. It will serve no purpose to anyone to obstruct," the bench said, adding that the stoppage of tankers will have a snowballing effect.

The remarks by the bench came after INOX, which supplies oxygen to Delhi, said that some of its tankers were stopped by the Rajasthan government and are yet to be released.

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta told the court that strict action would be taken against those who stopped the tankers and the same would be released.

"Consequences would follow, We will set an example," he said during the hearing.

The high court also directed all the refillers of oxygen cylinders in Delhi to be present at the hearing on Tuesday following complaints of non-availability of gas cylinders and black marketing.

The bench said it has received information that refillers were selling oxygen sellers at high rates, like Rs 1 lakh, in the black market and directed the Delhi government to take action against such persons.

"Oxygen cylinder distribution is your baby. You have powers, exercise them. If someone is engaging in black marketing, take action. Bring them before us," the court said.

The Delhi government said that before taking any action it will need the information from the refillers with regard to the deliveries made by them, but if it sends a show cause notice seeking such details, it is viewed as harsh.

The court, thereafter, directed that refillers have to comply with its earlier order to provide details of the deliveries made by them to hospitals and others.

It also asked the Delhi Chief Secretary, who was present at the hearing, to hold a meeting with oxygen suppliers, refillers and hospitals during the day to work out a distribution plan.

The bench said that just like the central government has worked out an oxygen distribution plan for the whole country, the Delhi government can have such a plan for the national capital.

It said the meeting can be held in the evening at around 5 pm.