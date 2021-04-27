STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ganga Ram Hospital gets 64 refilled oxygen cylinders

In the morning, the medical facility said it had 4,000 cubic metres of oxygen left which would last for eight hours.

Published: 27th April 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

People wait to refill their medical oxygen cylinders at an refilling station in New Delhi on Monday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Monday evening received 64 refilled oxygen cylinders, which are used while transporting critically ill COVID patients, after waiting for three days, officials said.Earlier, hospital sources had said that it was on beg and borrow mode.The SGRH has just received 64 refilled oxygen cylinders, an official of the hospital said at 4.20 pm. The hospital had also received 10 tonnes of liquid oxygen around 11.40 am.

In the morning, the medical facility said it had 4,000 cubic metres of oxygen left which would last for eight hours.The hospital has 104 oxygen cylinders which are used while moving extremely sick Covid patients in case of emergency which is happening quite frequently now, an official said.“All the cylinders were sent three days ago to different locations for emergency refill. For the last three days our staff is camping there but to no avail,” he had said. The official added the elite hospital was on “beg and borrow” mode.

“The hospital has arranged two cylinders which are also going to empty quickly,” a source had said, adding that it was getting extremely difficult and risky to shift patients.Sir Ganga Ram Hospital requires a minimum of 11,000 cubic metre liquid oxygen daily and has a consumption of 10,000 cubic meter per day.
By 11.40 am, a tanker with 10 tonnes of oxygen was sent from Jindal Steel plant in Rourkela by industrialist Naveen Jindal for the hospital, it said.The vehicle took more than 48 hours to reach the hospital.It had on Friday reported the death of 25 of its “sickest” patients as the administration grappled with depleting oxygen supplies.

Waiting for daily oxygen supply: Jaipur Hospital

The Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini on Monday said it was waiting for its daily oxygen supply. Hospitals across the city and its suburbs have been sending out desperate messages of help on social media and other platforms, flagging their dwindling stocks of oxygen.“We are trying to get in touch with INOX @ noxairproducts since morning to ensure our daily oxygen supply reaches on time. Have not got any response or dispatch note yet. Alerting everyone now in the hope of preventing another SOS situation today,” the hospital said.

With PTI inputs

