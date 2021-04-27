Group formed for smooth supply of essentials items

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has constituted a six-member empowered group to ensure smooth supply of essential services and commodities in the national capital during the ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In an order, the DDMA said the group will also engage with private sector and industry associations for arrangements of critical supplies related to Covid equipments and logistics which are required at the field level by districts or other departments.The six-member group will be headed by’Delhi Trade and Taxes Commissioner Ankur Garg.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in Delhi for another week, saying the severity of Covid-19 is unabated and positivity rate has been as high as 36 per cent in the last few days. The lockdown imposed on April 19 night will now continue till 5 AM on May 3, he had said. In an order, State Nodal Officer (COVID19) Satya Gopal said the empowered group will address the issues of export-oriented units due to restrictions imposed during curfew.