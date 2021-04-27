STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police help deliver oxygen to hospitals, save over 200 lives

The team worked throughout the night to create the green corridor and then, escorted the vehicle to the hospital. 

Delhi Police

Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday saved the lives of at least 235 critical Covid-19 patients admitted at several private hospitals in the city by arranging oxygen cylinders and creating a ‘green corridor’ to clear the way for a vehicle transporting the life-saving gas containers. All the patients were admitted on oxygen support. 

“We received a call from a Burari hospital where hundreds of patients were getting treatment for Covid-19. Of them, many were on oxygen support. The hospital had approached us for help as it was running out of medical oxygen. Without wasting time,  a team led by inspector Ashok Kumar, SHO Burari, left for the Khanjhawla Oxygen Refilling Plant along with a vehicle carrying 85 empty oxygen cylinders,” said the police. 

The team worked throughout the night to create the green corridor and then, escorted the vehicle to the hospital. Similarly, Kapil Super Special Hospital, St Stephens Hospital, Tis Hazari, four hospitals in the southeast district — Ansari Hospital, World Brain Centre Hospital, Aarya and Bhagat Chandra Hospital — were facing oxygen shortage and sought help from the police for an urgent requirement of oxygen for Covid-19 patients.

A total of 16 refilled oxygen cylinders were supplied to the hospitals.The police also helped deliver oxygen cylinders to Vimhans Hospital, where 150 Covid patients were critical, by creating a green corridor from Mahamaya flyover to the hospital for a tanker.

Cops perform last rites
The Delhi Police on Monday also performed the last rites of five persons who died of Covid-19. The  families of these people, staying abroad, could not reach for the rituals.

A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
