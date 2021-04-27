Three North MCD-run hospitals to get oxygen plants soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three major medical facilities run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) are set to get dedicated oxygen plants soon. North Delhi mayor Jai Prakash on Monday informed that a feasibility study is being done to ascertain to make plants a reality soon at three hospitals­— Hindu Rao, Balak Ram and Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis (RBIPMT).

“These plants would be installed with the help of the central government. Covid-19 pandemic situation has made us understand the importance of oxygen plants for uninterrupted supply of oxygen to the patients. These plants would help in strengthening the high dependency units in these hospitals,” said Prakash.

The development assumes significance as several hospitals have been struggling to get an adequate supply of the living gas, where Covid patients are recuperating. The civic body is running a 210-bed Covid facility at Hindu Rao hospital and a 60-bed piped oxygen facility for corona patients at RBIPMT. Prakash inspected the latter to take stock of the situation on Monday.

Meanwhile, the corporation has opened an account for the help of the nominee or legal heir of its employees who have died due to Covid-19.“We have taken this important decision as our employees are losing their lives while performing their duties towards the city in the pandemic situation. In such situation when people are afraid of coming out of their housesand the city is under lockdown, our employees are performing religiously to keep the life of Delhiites running,” said the mayor.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation commissioner Sanjay Goel said that anyone can generously donate funds in the account through cheques, credit card, UPI or other online modes. “The details of the donations can be shared on email dcahq-ndmc@mcdonline.nic.in,” he added. Goel also appealed to the MCD employees to generously donate to help the families of their colleagues.