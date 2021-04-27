STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Vaccination free in capital, Arvind Kejriwal says ‘only solution’

The chief minister appealed to vaccine manufacturers to be humane when it comes to pricing and demanded that the Centre put a cap on prices.

Published: 27th April 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visit the Radha Saomi facility in New Delhi on Monday | PTI

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visit the Radha Saomi facility in New Delhi on Monday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced vaccination will be free for everyone above the age of 18 in Delhi.Amid the Covid-19 carnage in the national capital, Kejriwal sees vaccination as the only long-term solution. For now, his government will buy 1.34 crore vaccine doses. “The only solution seems to be the vaccine and ensuring a swift administration campaign for it. The Delhi government has decided to administer the vaccine free of cost to all 18-plus residents of Delhi,” he announced.

The Delhi government aims to administer vaccine swiftly to all residents. The chief minister along with his parents has taken the vaccine and vouched for its safety on several occasions. “Vaccine is emerging as a solution to this pandemic. Those who have been administered the vaccine are either not contracting the virus or contracting only mild forms of it. They can recover at home and do not have to be admitted to the hospital. Even when they require hospitalisation, their recovery is easy and swift,” added Kejriwal.

The chief minister appealed to vaccine manufacturers to be humane when it comes to pricing and demanded that the Centre put a cap on prices. Delhi has been since the beginning of the vaccination process demanding that it should be opened for all. The Centre did it last week.

Different vaccine manufacturers have priced the vaccine at Rs 400 and Rs 600 for state governments and at Rs 150 for the Central government. Kejriwal said prices should be the same. “It is my appeal to the manufacturers that they, on their own, bring the price to Rs 150 for everyone. There is a lifetime to make a profit, this is the time to aid people. This is also my appeal to the central government.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp