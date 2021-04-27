Vaccination free in capital, Arvind Kejriwal says ‘only solution’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced vaccination will be free for everyone above the age of 18 in Delhi.Amid the Covid-19 carnage in the national capital, Kejriwal sees vaccination as the only long-term solution. For now, his government will buy 1.34 crore vaccine doses. “The only solution seems to be the vaccine and ensuring a swift administration campaign for it. The Delhi government has decided to administer the vaccine free of cost to all 18-plus residents of Delhi,” he announced.

The Delhi government aims to administer vaccine swiftly to all residents. The chief minister along with his parents has taken the vaccine and vouched for its safety on several occasions. “Vaccine is emerging as a solution to this pandemic. Those who have been administered the vaccine are either not contracting the virus or contracting only mild forms of it. They can recover at home and do not have to be admitted to the hospital. Even when they require hospitalisation, their recovery is easy and swift,” added Kejriwal.

The chief minister appealed to vaccine manufacturers to be humane when it comes to pricing and demanded that the Centre put a cap on prices. Delhi has been since the beginning of the vaccination process demanding that it should be opened for all. The Centre did it last week.

Different vaccine manufacturers have priced the vaccine at Rs 400 and Rs 600 for state governments and at Rs 150 for the Central government. Kejriwal said prices should be the same. “It is my appeal to the manufacturers that they, on their own, bring the price to Rs 150 for everyone. There is a lifetime to make a profit, this is the time to aid people. This is also my appeal to the central government.”