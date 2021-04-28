STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP leader faces HC flak over Covid drugs

These medicines are supposed to be given with prescription only. Is he holding a licence,” a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said.

Published: 28th April 2021 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

A patient suffering from Covid seen on a stretcher at LNJP Hospital on Tuesday. Patients have been running from pillar to post in search of hospital beds | PARVEEN NEGI People wait to refill their med

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court Tuesday questioned a BJP leader for procuring huge quantity of medicines required for treating Covid-19 patients and distributing it to people in need from his offices. “How is anybody procuring these drugs in large quantity.

These medicines are supposed to be given with prescription only. Is he holding a licence,” a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said. The bench was informed that the leader has tweeted that those who need ‘Remdesivir’ and ‘Fabiflu’ can collect it from his offices here after showing Aadhaar card of the patient and doctor’s prescription.

Petitioner advocate Rakesh Malhotra without naming the leader said he has tweeted that he is having these medicines but how he is procuring it when people are unable to get even one dose. The bench said, “We though he will stop but it is still going on.

How can he procure it in large quantity.” It also questioned the Delhi government on its order which says that Remdesivir is to be given only to patients in hospitals and not to be sold to individuals being treated at home. “Your system has not helped at all. This system has failed. Black marketing is going on,” it said. The bench was hearing the case relating to oxygen crisis and shortage of medicines to treat Covid-19 patients. 

‘File report on deaths due to oxygen shortage’
The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the AAP government to file a report on the number of deaths of Covid-19 patients in hospitals and nursing homes here due to the shortage of oxygen as families of the dead patients need to be compensated as it was the state’s responsibility. The bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli on Tuesday directed that the report be filed in two days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp