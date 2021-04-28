BJP leader faces HC flak over Covid drugs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Tuesday questioned a BJP leader for procuring huge quantity of medicines required for treating Covid-19 patients and distributing it to people in need from his offices. “How is anybody procuring these drugs in large quantity.

These medicines are supposed to be given with prescription only. Is he holding a licence,” a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said. The bench was informed that the leader has tweeted that those who need ‘Remdesivir’ and ‘Fabiflu’ can collect it from his offices here after showing Aadhaar card of the patient and doctor’s prescription.

Petitioner advocate Rakesh Malhotra without naming the leader said he has tweeted that he is having these medicines but how he is procuring it when people are unable to get even one dose. The bench said, “We though he will stop but it is still going on.

How can he procure it in large quantity.” It also questioned the Delhi government on its order which says that Remdesivir is to be given only to patients in hospitals and not to be sold to individuals being treated at home. “Your system has not helped at all. This system has failed. Black marketing is going on,” it said. The bench was hearing the case relating to oxygen crisis and shortage of medicines to treat Covid-19 patients.

‘File report on deaths due to oxygen shortage’

The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the AAP government to file a report on the number of deaths of Covid-19 patients in hospitals and nursing homes here due to the shortage of oxygen as families of the dead patients need to be compensated as it was the state’s responsibility. The bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli on Tuesday directed that the report be filed in two days.