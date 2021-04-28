STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Check black marketing of oxygen, drugs: HC to AAP government

Besides, it asked the government to take account of stock and sale of essential Covid medicines at hospitals’ pharmacies, as people are unable to get these drugs.

Oxygen Cylinders

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The High Court has directed the AAP government in Delhi to check black marketing of oxygen cylinders and crucial drugs for Covid patients and address the issue of oxygen supply to hospitals as well as individuals.

The HC also directed the government to take over the plant of an refiller for not supplying the life-saving gas to hospitals and allegedly selling it in black market, and made it clear that the same action should be taken with regard to other suppliers who refuse to fall in line.

Besides, it asked the government to take account of stock and sale of essential Covid medicines at hospitals’ pharmacies, as people are unable to get these drugs. “Are you aware of black marketing? Is it a good human gesture?” the court told oxygen refillers. It also said the Delhi government’s entire system has failed as black marketing of oxygen and crucial medicines for treating Covid-19 is going on. With agency inputs

