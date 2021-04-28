Delhi COVID crisis: Jamia announces summer vacations from May 1, DU to set up isolation centre in Dwarka

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, the Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday announced summer vacations from May 1 but said that online teaching and open book exam will continue.

The decision was made at the recent Deans meeting.

"Keeping in view the present ongoing extreme condition of the COVID wave in the country, the lockdown situations and the ongoing difficulties being faced by the teachers and students of the university in efforts to save their health/life and their academic year 2020-2021," the varsity said.

The varsity will be observing summer vacation from May 1 to 30.

"During this period, the teachers and students will not be present on the Campus, but to save the academic year ongoing online teaching and open book exam will continue at a slow pace in an extended period during vacations," it said.

The online open book examination will commence from June 1.

The Delhi University will soon be starting a COVID-19 isolation centre with a capacity of 180 beds in Dwarka, the varsity said on Wednesday.

In a related development, the varsity's Lakshmibai College is likely to start an isolation centre from Thursday as a tribute to one of their staffers who died due to the infection.

Over a dozen staffers of the university have lost their lives due to the virus while many others are infected.

"#Covid Isolation Centre @UnivofDelhi. The University of Delhi with Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, in association with ISKON Temple, Dwarka supported by Delhi Govt, is starting a COVID Isolation Centre at Hostel Block of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Sector 3, Dwarka, Delhi," the varsity said in a tweet.

The COVID Isolation Centre will have a capacity of 180 beds of which some will have oxygen support system, it said, adding the centre is expected to start by the weekend.

The centre will be open to the general public too.

Out of 180 beds, 125 will be oxygen beds, an official said.

The Delhi government will be providing three doctors and three nurses for the centre.

At the varsity's Lakshmibai College, the isolation centre will have 40 beds and will take in patients aged less than 70.

"We are ready for COVID care with oxygen beds but without ICU facility. The centre is waiting for oxygen cylinders which are expected to reach us soon. Walk in Admission for patients with oxygen level 90 and above," said a message from the college principal Pratyush Vatsala.

One of the staffers of the college, Sangita Sharma, died last week due to the virus and Vatsal said that the centre is a tribute to her.

"Sharma was quite a popular teacher among students and was involved in a lot of college activities. She had tested positive when the college had got RT-PCR tests conducted for its staffers. She had mild symptoms and was in home isolation. It was a sudden loss," Vatsala said.

Local volunteers from Ashok Vihar and some NGOs will be providing medical facilities for the centre.

Delhi logged a record 381 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 32.72 per cent.

The capital also recorded over 24,149 fresh cases on Tuesday.

The cumulative case count stands at 10,72,065, of which over 9.58 lakh have recovered.

Avoiding closed spaces, eating a balanced diet, watching out for symptoms of COVID-19 -- these are some of the precautions made by the advisory issued by Delhi University for its hostel residents.

The varsity said it is extremely concerned about the well-being of the students and staff members who live and work very close together in hostels and urged them to follow the measures which are critical to keep the transmission rates of the virus low.

The advisory said hostel authorities must earmark rooms for self-isolation and also advised students to vacate hostels as close contact poses a grave threat of disease transmission.

"We hope the students will return to their native place and continue their academic activity remotely.

At the same time, we recognise that some students are unable to return and need to stay on," it said.

Students were advised to eat a healthy balanced diet, take vitamin supplements and have adequate water intake.

The advisory also that students should make sure their rooms are well ventilated and should avoid closed, confined spaces at all costs.

"Students should watch out for symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, nausea, running nose, headache, difficulty in breathing, diarrhoea.

In case they develop any of these symptoms, they should contact hostel authorities or their local health provider for advice," it said.

The advisory also asked the residents who develop these symptoms to self-isolate and quarantine themselves pending the results of the tests.

If found positive, an isolation period of 14 days is mandatory.

"The hostel administration must be informed immediately about the positive test results so isolation of the affected person can be arranged preferably with separate dinning and bathroom facilities," it added.

The varsity has also prepared a help desk for residents along with a list of doctors who can be consulted for medical need.