‘Delhi’s response to oxygen crisis not up to the mark’

Letter from home secretary says timely meetings with hospitals and consultations on augmenting storage could have avoided tragedies

Published: 28th April 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

People wait to refill their medical oxygen cylinders at an refilling station on Tuesday | PARVEEN NEGI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre on Tuesday pulled the AAP-led Delhi government for not making adequate arrangements for tankers to transport oxygen, which ultimately led to a crisis in the city hospitals last week. In a strongly-worded four page letter to Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the state government’s efforts to resolve logistical issues for procuring oxygen have “not been up to the mark” at a time when other states and union territories (UTs) have been making earnest and professional efforts on the matter.

Bhalla also noted that a timely meeting with all hospitals and suggestions for augmenting their storage or pressure facilities with the help of experts could have avoided “tragic incidents”. “It has been brought to my notice that Delhi has received less supply than its actual allocation made by the Government of India largely due to logistical issues which are not at all addressed by the State Government.

While other states/UTs have been making earnest and professional efforts to solve all logistical issues and are being actively aided by Government of India Officials and the virtual groups referred above, however, efforts of Delhi Government have not been up to the mark,” says the letter written on Sunday (April 25). “Some of these hospitals have been complaining about severe shortage of medical oxygen and one hospital mentioned that some persons died because of it.

This could had been avoided, had proper effective, and meaningful consultations with various stakeholders, specially the suppliers and recipient hospitals, had been done well in time by Delhi government,” says the communiqué. The union home secretary also highlighted various steps taken by the Centre to tackle the situation, like stopping oxygen supply to industries, uninterrupted movement of oxygen tankers, airlifting of tankers from abroad.

No response was available from the Delhi government on the letter. “In these difficult times, it is extremely important that the central Government and the Govt of various states/UTs work in tandem to tackle this Covid crisis and minimize human suffering.” “Therefore, I will request you to take urgent, effective, and innovative and result oriented measures like Chief Secretaries of other States/UTs have taken,” the letter from Home Secretary further read.

GANGA RAM GETS 3.5 TONNES OF OXYGEN
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here received 3.5 tonnes of medical oxygen on Tuesday and was in a better situation as compared to the last few days, an official said. The elite healthcare facility had sent multiple SOS messages last week amid a severe oxygen shortage as the hundreds of patients at the facility hung by a thread. “We received two tonnes of liquid medical oxygen at 6 am on April 27. Yesterday, we had received a tanker carrying 10 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen. We are in a better situation as compared to the last few days and we hope this continues,” said the official.

