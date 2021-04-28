STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC raps Delhi government over luxury treatment facility

Tells to revoke the order to book 100 rooms in Ashoka for judges, kin

The order requisitioned rooms in star hotel The Ashoka for treating judicial officers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Taking suo motu cognisance of 100 rooms being requisitioned for judges and judicial officers of the high court and their families in the Ashoka Hotel, the Delhi High Court termed the act of the Delhi government as patently discriminatory and said it had never asked for such a facility. 

A visibly angry bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said, “It’s unthinkable we as an institution would take preference when people are dying on the road?” The bench asked, asserting, “Withdraw the order or we will quash it.” 

The court also issued a notice to the Delhi government on the issue and will hear the matter on Thursday. 
The order to reserve the rooms was issued on Sunday by the Chanakyapuri Sub-Divisional Magistrate office. The order was issued by invoking the powers under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and the Delhi Epidemic Diseases Covid-19 Regulations 2020.

Among other things, this order claimed that a request has been received from the Delhi High Court for setting up a Covid care facility for the judicial officers and staff members of the high court and their families. The court, however, Tuesday asserted that it had not made any such request. 

It said that it had merely communicated the need for a facility to the authorities, considering the fact that judges from the subordinate judiciary have had to necessarily hold physical courts. “Many have gotten 
infected, their families have gotten infected and two judicial officers have died. Our concern was as their well-wishers and as it falls upon us to take care of them.

All we wanted was that if they need hospital admission, a facility should be available. We never asked to make any such facility with 100 beds,” Justice Sanghi said. In response, senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government blamed the media for playing a “mischievous game”. However, the judges asserted that the “media is not wrong, because the order is wrong”. 

Delhi High Court
India Matters
