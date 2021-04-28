STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pregnant woman out on bail shot dead by hubby

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a gruesome incident, an eight-month pregnant woman who was released on bail in an NDPS case on grounds of pregnancy was shot dead by her husband outside her house in Nizamuddin area on Tuesday morning.  The victim was identified as Saina. She was arrested around three months ago in a drug dealing case and was released on bail  just three days ago on the grounds of pregnancy. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East RP Meena said Saina’s domestic help was also present during the firing and he was injured while trying to protect her.  The murder, which was captured in a CCTV camera showed Saina’s husband Waseen firing dozens of rounds to kill her.

He aimed at her head and body and kept on firing even after she collapsed. He also threatened to shoot the locals if anyone came near to save her. Saina was declared brought dead at Safdarjung hospital her domestic help Shahdat was admitted into the same hospital wit injuries. 

The further said, “While Saina was in jail, Waseem developed extra marital affair with Rehana, sister of Saina. When she was released on bail, he didn’t go to meet her. A quarrel begun between the two over this issue and Waseem killed her.” Police is also probing the role of Rehana in the murder. Waseem who was hiding in his parents house has been arrested and the weapon used to commit the crime has also been recovered.

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

