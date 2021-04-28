Record 381 COVID deaths in Delhi, positivity rate over 32 per cent; ITBP care facility faces oxygen crunch

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi logged a record 381 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 32.72 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department.

This is the sixth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus.

It had reported 380 deaths on Monday, 350 on Sunday, 357 deaths on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on Thursday, according to government data.

The national capital had recorded 20,201 cases on Monday, 22,933 on Sunday, 24,103 on Saturday, 24,331 on Friday, 26,169 on Thursday, and 24,638 on Wednesday.

The positivity rate was 35.02 per cent on Monday, 30.21 on Sunday, 32.27 per cent on Saturday, 32.43 on Friday, 36.24 on Thursday -- the highest so far -- 31.28 on Wednesday and 32.82 on Tuesday.

The capital recorded over 24,149 fresh cases.

The cumulative case count stands at 10,72,065, of which over 9.58 lakh have recovered.

The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 15,009, the bulletin said.

A total of 73,811 tests, including over 27,230 rapid-antigen tests, were conducted in the said period, it added.

The tally of active cases in the city was at 98,264.

Out of 20,653 beds in city hospitals, only 1,812 are vacant.

A total of 54,578 patients are recovering in home isolation, the bulletin said.

A total of 57,020 vaccine doses were administered to people in the said period and the beneficiaries included 35,582 who took the first dose and 2,1438 who received the second dose, the bulletin said.

The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 31,570 from 29,104 the previous day.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), tasked to run a newly-created COVID care centre in south Delhi, on Tuesday said that the capacity to admit coronavirus patients at the facility is "limited" due to supply of oxygen.

Only 26 patients were admitted here on Tuesday, taking the total admissions to 149 in the 500 oxygen-bed facility.

A total of 123 patients were admitted on Monday, the first day of its operation.

Some patients, out of the 26, were admitted through referrals on Tuesday, officials said.

"The ITBP has admitted 149 patients at the SPCCC in Radha Soami Beas camp at Chhattarpur in south Delhi till evening on Tuesday.

"Almost all patients are in need of uninterrupted oxygen. The Delhi government has been requested to increase oxygen supply so that admissions are increased," a spokesperson for the force said in a statement issued late evening.

He added that "there is a huge influx of patients demanding admission but our capacity is limited by supply of oxygen".

"Efforts are on to gradually increase the capacity of the centre," he said.

Officials said though the Delhi government has not issued any official order doing away with the mandatory process of getting an approval of the district surveillance officer (DSO) for admitting patients at this Centre, some were allowed in "on the basis of referrals, considering the condition of the patient and following due processes".

The facility, named Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC), has been opened in view of Delhi registering a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, a shortage of oxygen beds and its healthcare system not being able to handle the pressure.

The ITBP, a border-guarding force, has been designated by the Union home ministry as the nodal agency to run it.

The SPCCC, at present, only has oxygen beds and no ICU and ventilator facilities.

According to the laid out procedure, the SPCCC will have no walk-in admissions and these will be made after approval by DSOs of various Delhi districts.

The ITBP has said that treatment, medicines and food for the patients at this centre will be free of cost.

The cost is borne by the Delhi government.

As the Centre opened on Monday, a number of patients whose oxygen levels were fluctuating had voluntarily queued up outside the facility with a hope of getting admitted there.

However, they could not get admission and were asked to follow the set protocol.

A number of patients were unsuccessful in getting admission on Tuesday too.

ITBP Deputy Inspector General (DIG) D K Goyal had told reporters at the facility on Monday that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) state that patients whose oxygen saturation level is 85 or above will be admitted to the facility as it is a COVID care centre and not a hospital.

The SOPs state that the patients who require intensive or better medical care will be referred to GTB and Safdarjung hospitals from here.

The helpline numbers of the SPCCC are 011-26655547/48/49 and 011-26655949/69.

According to officials, patient's details like age, address, contact number, oxygen level, pulse and comorbid conditions will be obtained and after an assessment by a team of doctors, those eligible to get admitted will be communicated through their contact number.

The DSOs are also to be empowered to recommend patients to the SPCCC, according to the SOP.

A team of 50 ITBP and other organisations' doctors, about 80 paramedics and nursing staff, security personnel of the border-guarding force and other administrative staff have been tasked to run the centre that is expected to add more beds in the coming days.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had declared on April 22 that the SPCCC, which was made operational in July last year and shut in February this year as the number of coronavirus infections declined in the national capital, was being restarted on the Delhi government's request as the cases were rising rapidly once again.

A total of 11,657 COVID-19 patients were treated at this centre between July-February.

Delhi is currently facing an acute shortage of oxygen beds for serious COVID-19 patients and has almost run out of ICU facilities amid soaring infections.