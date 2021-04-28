STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RT-PCR tests in HC premises for court staff only

On April 16, the HC had issued a circular stating that RTPCR tests would be conducted in Covid centre in its premises between April 19 to May 31.

Published: 28th April 2021

Image of Covid testing used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a circular stating RT-PCR tests being conducted at Covid-19 centre on its premises shall be restricted to the court staff and advocates due to limited availability of testing kits and to streamline the rush there.

“Registration will be done at the centre only. No prior appointment will be given as mentioned in the earlier circular.’ “Only 25 persons will be allowed at a time inside the centre and no one will be permitted to crowd the entrance gate,” said the circular, issued by the Delhi High Court Registrar General Manoj Jain. On April 16, the HC had issued a circular stating that RTPCR tests would be conducted in Covid centre in its premises between April 19 to May 31.

“All the officers and officials of this court, who are desirous to undergo the said test are requested to send information in advance to Madhu Singhal, Joint Registrar, (General Administration- II) for making appropriate arrangements to regulate the rush,” the earlier circular had said.

