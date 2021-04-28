Shortage of supply: Delhi hospitals say situation better, reopen admissions

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After days of scrambling for oxygen, hospitals in Delhi on Tuesday said they are in a comparatively better situation in terms of supply and have reopened admissions. Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, medical facilities across the city and its suburbs put out desperate pleas for help on social media and other platforms last week, flagging their dwindling stock of oxygen.

Dr D K Baluja, medical director of Jaipur Golden Hospital said the hospital has enough supply to last the day. “We are in a very comfortable situation today. The daily requirement of oxygen is 3.6 metric tonnes and we have about six tonnes available which will last for the entire day. It is quite a comfortable situation.” The hospi tal also thanked the Delhi government and the Indian Railways for supplying oxygen to it. “We thank @JSPLCorporate @Indianrailway18 for the O2 supplied overnight.

We also thank the Delhi government @ CMODelhi for the emergency O2 top-up through INOX that we received last night. Together we will overcome this crisis,” it said in a tweet. Last week, 20 patients died at the Jaipur Golden Hospital as it ran out of l i fe-saving oxygen. Sudhanshu Bankata, executive director of Batra Hospital said they have reopened admissions.