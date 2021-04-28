That call for immunity

By Express News Service

In the current Covid situation, owing to the dearth of hospital beds, oxygen, medications, etc., it appears that the only way out to sail through the pandemic is to build immunity. It is why Jiva Ayurveda has launched a new helpline number, where people are put through specialised Ayurveda doctors who can guide them on ways to boost immunity.

Concerns and doubts related to building immunity levels, and understanding how Ayurveda can assist in restoring these levels are subjects that the caller can discuss with the Ayurvedic practitioner. The company claims it can give a proper treatment plan that details diet and lifestyle changes, with recommendation of immunity building products, if needed.

Dr Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda said, “We started this helpline after receiving several requests for advice on ways and means to boost immunity. Common recommendations such as kadha and kwath have caused adverse reactions in certain people, thereby this helpline will ensure that each individual gets immunity advice suited to their own body type, condition, age and environment.”

“Rebuilding immunity, overcoming weakness and strengthening the respiratory system have been the key challenges for those recovering from Covid. In some cases, people struggle with the aftereffects of the infection for weeks and months. We hope the special advice from our doctors helps people to gain their normal bodily functions and strengthens their respiratory system,” concludes Dr Chauhan

CONTACT: The immunity helpline No. is +91 7042404040 AT: 8:00am to 10:00pm.