Class XII boy strangled by student over iPhone password in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A Class XII student has was allegedly strangled by a 19-year-old Delhi University (DU) student for not sharing his iPhone password with him, said additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu.

The police said the incident took place on April 21 at a park located in the Pitampura area. A polythene bag filled with opium and marijuana was also recovered from the crime scene. The accused has been identified as Mayank Singh, a second-year student of Maharaja Agarsen College and a resident of Pitampura village. The police arrested him from Phikuwa in Uttar Pradesh where he was hiding.

The additional DCP said the victim, Shaksham Gupta, and Mayank had become friends on social media platform Instagram about six months ago and decided to meet on April 21. He added that Instagram chats of the two have revealed that both were into drugs addictions.

“We had received a complaint on April 21 from a man that his son was missing since morning. The father runs a factory in outer Delhi. He said Shaksham had left home around 7.50 am for a morning walk but did not return. He did not respond to calls and messages. Acting upon the complaint, we filed an FIR and started the investigation,” said the senior police.

The victim’s father also informed the police that the family had scanned his Instagram account and found that he was talking to a person and was planning to meet him, the police added. “Following the last location of the victim’s mobile, we scanned around 100 CCTV cameras installed in Pitampura and found his body at a park in S Block Pitampura,” said the police.

The police said during the interrogation, the accused revealed that he had asked Saksham to share his iPhone’s password but the latter refused to do so. This made Mayank angry and then, he hit Saksham with a stone on his head and then strangled him.