Delhi COVID crisis: National capital to get 67 lakh Covishield doses from SII; oxygen shortage continues to haunt hospitals

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will procure 67 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India and the first tranche of three lakh doses will be delivered by May 3, official sources said on Thursday.

The Delhi government has also sought a supply schedule from the manufacturer for the remaining doses which are to be delivered over the next three months.

An official source said a purchase order has been issued in the name of Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII).

"The manufacturer must submit a government testing laboratory - Batch release certificate for every batch of vaccine at the time of delivery.

In case of failure on part of the supplier to furnish such report, the batch of vaccines will not be accepted," the purchase order read.

It also said samples of supplies from each batch may be chosen at the point of supply or distribution storage points for testing and sent to empanelled laboratories or Government Drugs Testing Laboratory.

"The supplies will be deemed to be completed only upon receipt of the quality certificates from the laboratories.

Samples which do not meet quality requirement shall render the relevant batches liable to be rejected," it said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday that a plan had been formulated to vaccinate all adults against coronavirus within the next three months.

He said vaccination centres would be set up on a large scale and those eligible must come forward to take the jab.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Delhi "does not have vaccine" doses for the inoculation of people in the age group of 18 to 44 years and purchase orders have been placed with manufacturers for the same.

The minister, however, said preparations to give jabs to this category have been completed.

"At present, we don't have vaccine. We have requested the companies to provide it," Jain told reporters when asked if there were enough vaccine available for the 18-44 age group.

"We will tell you in a day or two," he replied in response to a query about starting the inoculation drive for this category on May 1.

Jain also said the manufacturers are yet to provide a schedule of vaccine supply to the city government.

Kejriwal had on Monday said everybody aged above 18 would be administered COVID-19 vaccines free of cost in Delhi.

He had said his government had approved the procurement of 1.34 crore vaccine doses from various manufacturers.

A government official had on Wednesday told PTI that inoculation of the 18-44 age group is likely to have a moderate start and will be ramped up gradually.

The vaccine will be delivered to the Delhi government in phases and private hospitals will have to procure vaccines directly from manufacturers, he had said.

The Centre will continue to provide vaccine for those aged above 45.

Asked if more vaccine centres will be added considering the increased number of beneficiaries, the official had said, "A little bit expansion might be done, but by and large the number will remain the same."

At present, jabs are being given at around 500 centres in the national capital.

Two hospitals here, including VIMHANS, treating COVID-19 patients sent out alerts on Thursday over shortage of oxygen, saying their supplies will last for just a few hours.

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has put huge pressure on the country's public health system, with hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of oxygen, beds, medicines and equipment.

VIMHANS Hospital is waiting for oxygen to arrive.

Its current supply will last for two hours, the institute's medical director Dr Ubaid Hamid said.

"We have been facing an oxygen shortage for the last few days. The tanker was supposed to arrive around 3 pm but it didn't. The district magistrate, SDM and DCP of the area arranged a government tanker and we received 800 litres of oxygen, which will last for two hours," he said.

The hospital has 210 patients, out of which 170 patients are oxygen dependent with the daily requirement being five metric tonnes, Hamid said.

He said that the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) has spoken to the company for the tanker and the hospital expects it to arrive by evening.

Jasbir Dabas, owner of Rosewood Hospital, said it has only half an hour of the life-saving gas left.

"We have around 40 patients admitted in our hospital and we have informed them about the shortage. Our cylinders are at Mayapuri waiting to be refilled. The government has prepared a list of hospitals who will be provided oxygen but what about the other hospitals. We need help," he said.

Delhi recorded 368 more COVID-19 deaths and 25,986 new cases of the infection on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 31.76 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department.