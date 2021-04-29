STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Kapil Mishra wants FIR filed against Arvind Kejriwal

Mishra alleged that the Delhi CM and the government officials concerned should be booked for “carelessness and not setting up oxygen plants in the city despite receiving all the approvals and funds."

Published: 29th April 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Kapil Mishra

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Wednesday wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava urging him to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his alleged “criminal negligence causing thousands of deaths and mayhem in the national capital”. 

Mishra alleged that the Delhi CM and the government officials concerned should be booked for “carelessness and not setting up oxygen plants in the city despite receiving all the approvals and funds, causing deaths of patients.” In a five-page-long letter to the commissioner, the BJP leader who was formerly with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should be booked for criminal negligence causing thousands of deaths and mayhem in the city, blatant misuse of  public funds for self-promotion violating all norms and rules.” 

The BJP leader requested the police commissioner to “investigate the scams in advertising money spent by the Kejriwal government and possibilities of kickback and commission by media groups”. Mishra said several private and government hospitals in the city sent out SOS for oxygen and due to the shortage of supply, of the life-saving gas  28 patients died on one night. 

“Kejriwal government failed to set up a mechanism to collect oxygen from suppliers and deliver it to the hospitals on time which was also noted by the High court.” “This reduction in oxygen supply by Delhi Government is clearly an act of crime and this one order has directly caused scores of deaths in the city. The CM is intentionally misusing the government machinery and public money for self promotion. Large hoardings and posters are being installed for the advertisement of his party. He is trying to use tax payers’ money at this time of crisis for his vulgar self promotion,” said Mishra in the letter. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kapil Mishra BJP Delhi Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
People stand in a queue to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
India adds record 3,79,257 COVID-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities in single day
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 react at the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, amid rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
20 per cent of India’s COVID-19 deaths in April alone
The Kulkarni family of Malagondanakoppa village, who successfully beat Covid-19
Joint family from Shivamogga beats Covid, 92-year-old granny thumbs nose at virus
Journalists (Photo | PTI)
Mental health experts call for moderation in media’s COVID coverage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp