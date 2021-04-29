Kapil Mishra wants FIR filed against Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Wednesday wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava urging him to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his alleged “criminal negligence causing thousands of deaths and mayhem in the national capital”.

Mishra alleged that the Delhi CM and the government officials concerned should be booked for “carelessness and not setting up oxygen plants in the city despite receiving all the approvals and funds, causing deaths of patients.” In a five-page-long letter to the commissioner, the BJP leader who was formerly with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should be booked for criminal negligence causing thousands of deaths and mayhem in the city, blatant misuse of public funds for self-promotion violating all norms and rules.”

The BJP leader requested the police commissioner to “investigate the scams in advertising money spent by the Kejriwal government and possibilities of kickback and commission by media groups”. Mishra said several private and government hospitals in the city sent out SOS for oxygen and due to the shortage of supply, of the life-saving gas 28 patients died on one night.

“Kejriwal government failed to set up a mechanism to collect oxygen from suppliers and deliver it to the hospitals on time which was also noted by the High court.” “This reduction in oxygen supply by Delhi Government is clearly an act of crime and this one order has directly caused scores of deaths in the city. The CM is intentionally misusing the government machinery and public money for self promotion. Large hoardings and posters are being installed for the advertisement of his party. He is trying to use tax payers’ money at this time of crisis for his vulgar self promotion,” said Mishra in the letter.