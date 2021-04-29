STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Six members of family die in gas cylinder explosion in Delhi

According to the officials, the transformer caught fire and flames spread rapidly to two shanties nearby, which led to an explosion in the LPG cylinder.

Published: 29th April 2021 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fire in a transformer in Delhi's Bijwasan area spread to two shanties nearby, leading to a gas cylinder explosion in which six members of a family, including four minors, were killed early Thursday, officials said.

The officials said they received a call regarding a fire in a transformer at Valmiki Colony around 12.30 am, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Later, police received a PCR call regarding a cylinder explosion in Valmiki Colony.

According to the officials, the transformer caught fire and flames spread rapidly to two shanties nearby, which led to an explosion in the LPG cylinder.

A senior police officer said Kamlesh (37), his wife Budhani (32), their two daughters, 16 and 12, and two sons, 6 years and 3 months, died in the cylinder blast.

The fire officials along with police personnel took out the bodies and sent them to Safdarjung Hospital, he said.

Police said they have registered a case under relevant sections of the law.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Explosion Delhi Cylinder Explosion
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp