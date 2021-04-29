STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Two COVID-infected Tihar inmates die at East Delhi hospital

The deceased were identified as Kamaljeet (75) and Kehkashan, officials said.

Published: 29th April 2021 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

Tihar Jail

Tihar Jail (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two coronavirus positive inmates, including a 41-year-old woman, of the Tihar jail died at a hospital in east Delhi on Thursday, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Kamaljeet (75) and Kehkashan, they said.

"Murder convict Kamaljeet of central jail number 3, Tihar, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 16. He was admitted to the GTB Hospital on April 21 and died on Thursday."

"Kehkashan of central jail number 6, Tihar, was detected COVID-19 positive on April 17 and was admitted to the GTB Hospital on April 22. She also died on Thursday. She was lodged in the jail in cheating cases," a senior jail official said.

Six inmates have died due to the coronavirus in Delhi since the pandemic began last year.

Four have died this year so far.

Two COVID-19 positive inmates of Mandoli Jail died on June 15 and July 4 last year.

According to data shared by the prisons department, 303 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus since March 2021.

Of them, 33 recovered, four died while there are 266 active cases.

A total of 125 prison staff members have tested positive for the virus since March this year.

Eight have recovered and 117 are still under treatment, it said.

The first coronavirus infection among inmates was reported in Rohini Jail on May 13, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tihar jail Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp