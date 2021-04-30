STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Black day in Delhi as deaths reach new high

Delhi recorded its highest number of Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, with 395 more succumbing to the disease.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi recorded its highest number of Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, with 395 more succumbing to the disease. The earlier highest number of deaths in the capital was recorded on Monday, when 380 lives were lost. The total number of deaths due to Covid in Delhi is 15,772, till now.

Thursday was the fifth day when Delhi recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus. The latest figures from the government also show that the number of patients recovered has increased 25,615 than fresh positive cases- 24,235.

There were 350 fatalities on Sunday, 357 on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on Thursday, according to government data. A total of 31,761 vaccine doses were administered in the capital in the last 24 hours.

