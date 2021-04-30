CM Arvind Kejriwal takes second dose of COVID vaccine

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After getting his second dose of Covid-19 vaccination on Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal once urged people who are to get vaccinated. “I took my second dose of vaccine today. I urge everyone, whoever is eligible to get vaccinated” tweeted Kejriwal.

The chief minister, who has a history of diabetes, was administered the first dose of the vaccine at the LNJP Hospital here on March 4.

Earlier, the CM along with his parents got jabbed and had vouched for the safety of the vaccine. The Delhi government is also running a public awareness campaign regarding the existing vaccination drive. Kejriwal has even requested the vaccine makers to be humane while setting the prices of vaccines for the states. Chief Minister also demanded that the Central government should put a cap on the prices of vaccine, like in many other medical items, looking at the situation the vaccines should be moderately priced.

Delhi government has also appealed the manufacturers to make special vaccines for children so that they can be swiftly administered to the children. Delhi government has approved the purchase of 1.34 crore vaccines for residents of the national capital. “Coronavirus will become like any other disease-manageable and with success rates of recovery.

The United Kingdom was facing a similar situation as India is today, one of the main factors behind their ability to overcome the wave was a robust vaccination drive. Experts agree that vaccination drives will aid in defeating the virus” CM had said earlier.

The national capital is one of the worst hit cities in the country with massive number of cases increasing for the last two weeks. Looking at the near collapse of the health infrastructure, chief minister Kejriwal implemented a weeklong lockdown to give some respite, which then later was extended.