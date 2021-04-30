STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi HC directs authorities to take steps to release oxygen concentrators seized from black market

Senior advocate Sacchin Puri informed the bench about news reports that 170 oxygen concentrators have been seized by the Delhi Police from the black market.

Published: 30th April 2021 01:15 PM

Oxygen Cylinders

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday directed authorities to take immediate steps for release of 170 oxygen concentrators, which were seized by the Delhi Police from the black market, as they are required for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli asked the authorities to place compliance of its order by 1 PM.

Senior advocate Sacchin Puri informed the bench about news reports that 170 oxygen concentrators have been seized by the Delhi Police from the black market and urged the court to pass direction for their release so that they could be used by patients.

The court said while legal proceedings may continue, it is the need of the hour that these equipments are released by authorities without any delay. The bench said, "We direct the state to immediately take steps and release these equipments."

The bench said it had passed a similar order on Thursday in which it had directed the deputy commissioner (DC) of the AAP government's revenue department to issue orders for the release of Remdesivir, used in the treatment of COVID-19, as soon as the medicine is seized by the police from hoarders and black-marketeers.

