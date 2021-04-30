STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi HC pulls up Centre, asks for explanation on oxygen supply disparity

“We make it clear that by no means are we interested in securing for Delhi oxygen more than what is required, that too at the cost of any other state or UT.

Published: 30th April 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

A COVID-19 patient inside a car, receives oxygen provided by a Gurdwara, a Sikh house of worship, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Questioning the rationale of giving a few states more oxygen than they had asked for, Delhi High Court has pulled up the Centre, asking why was the Delhi government’s request for allocated oxygen not accepted. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said on Thursday that states like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra were given more oxygen than sought and told the Centre to either justify this or make amends.

“We make it clear that by no means are we interested in securing for Delhi oxygen more than what is required, that too at the cost of any other state or UT. However, if submissions of the Delhi government and amicus curiae are accepted, it would appear that the Centre needs to explain this aspect,” the court observed. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre, said: “If there is any extra allocation to Madhya Pradesh, it is because of the surge in cases in two of their districts.

It is not NDA government versus others. It is the Centre which is working with the states.” Countering this, senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for AA P, said: “Delhi had sought an urgent order on the oxygen allocation, though its present allocation was 490 metric tonnes, it received only 400 metric tonnes yesterday. This is up from the 300 metric tonnes received last week and without your lordships, we wouldn’t have got this much too.”

‘In Catch-22 position over distribution of oxygen’

The Delhi government had projected a requirement of 700 metric tonnes of medical oxygen last week, but the allocation was 480 MT, which was later increased to 490 MT. However, the Centre reiterated that all allotments are made on the basis of calculat ion by officials. Delhi had placed before the judges a list of demands by and allocation to the states.

The court said there appears to be enough oxygen production in the country but the problem lies in transportation, for which the country does not have enough cryogenic tankers. Mehra told the bench, “Today we have allocated 490 MT stock. We are left with none. If we could somehow get 15- 20 MT immediately, we can think of setting up distribution centres to facilitate citizens.”

The government further said, “Several standalone clinics are also in need of oxygen along with common citizens. We would have to divert the oxygen from the hospitals’ quota.” At this, the court said, “It looks like the oxygen for the hospitals will have to be reduced for some time to accommodate the individual citizens in home care.” Mehra said, “It’s a Catch-22 situation. Someone will have to lose out for another to get oxygen.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi high court Oxygen supply delhi Oxygen supply
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp