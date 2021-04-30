Delhi HC pulls up Centre, asks for explanation on oxygen supply disparity

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Questioning the rationale of giving a few states more oxygen than they had asked for, Delhi High Court has pulled up the Centre, asking why was the Delhi government’s request for allocated oxygen not accepted. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said on Thursday that states like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra were given more oxygen than sought and told the Centre to either justify this or make amends.

“We make it clear that by no means are we interested in securing for Delhi oxygen more than what is required, that too at the cost of any other state or UT. However, if submissions of the Delhi government and amicus curiae are accepted, it would appear that the Centre needs to explain this aspect,” the court observed. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre, said: “If there is any extra allocation to Madhya Pradesh, it is because of the surge in cases in two of their districts.

It is not NDA government versus others. It is the Centre which is working with the states.” Countering this, senior advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for AA P, said: “Delhi had sought an urgent order on the oxygen allocation, though its present allocation was 490 metric tonnes, it received only 400 metric tonnes yesterday. This is up from the 300 metric tonnes received last week and without your lordships, we wouldn’t have got this much too.”

‘In Catch-22 position over distribution of oxygen’

The Delhi government had projected a requirement of 700 metric tonnes of medical oxygen last week, but the allocation was 480 MT, which was later increased to 490 MT. However, the Centre reiterated that all allotments are made on the basis of calculat ion by officials. Delhi had placed before the judges a list of demands by and allocation to the states.

The court said there appears to be enough oxygen production in the country but the problem lies in transportation, for which the country does not have enough cryogenic tankers. Mehra told the bench, “Today we have allocated 490 MT stock. We are left with none. If we could somehow get 15- 20 MT immediately, we can think of setting up distribution centres to facilitate citizens.”

The government further said, “Several standalone clinics are also in need of oxygen along with common citizens. We would have to divert the oxygen from the hospitals’ quota.” At this, the court said, “It looks like the oxygen for the hospitals will have to be reduced for some time to accommodate the individual citizens in home care.” Mehra said, “It’s a Catch-22 situation. Someone will have to lose out for another to get oxygen.”